Two Anniston men charged with robbing man in June

Anniston police charged two 23-year-old Anniston men earlier this week after they allegedly robbed and assaulted a man in mid-June.
Police charged Jordan Raekwan Jennings on Wednesday with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and charged Deshawn Tyrece McKenzie on Tuesday with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Court documents allege Jennings and McKenzie robbed a man of his cellphone and assaulted him with a gun June 19, although records do not specify how the man was assaulted.
McKenzie also allegedly entered the man’s home on 29th Street that day with the intention to commit the crime of menacing.
Attempts Friday to reach Anniston police for more details on the incident were unsuccessful.
Both men remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail. Prosecutors had filed motions to revoke their bonds on previous charges. Both men’s preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 13.
First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary are both Class A felonies. If convicted, both men could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.