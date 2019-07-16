Anniston police charged two men this week after, they said, the two attacked a man while robbing him earlier this month.
Brian Mason Carnes, 29, and Corey Wayne Jeffers, 30, both of Anniston were each charged by Anniston police with first-degree robbery.
Police told The Star earlier this month someone called a 40-year-old man July 9 and told him his keys had been found at a home in the 300 block of 55th Street. When the man got to the home, police said, one man pointed a gun at him while another beat him with brass knuckles.
Police said the gun was fired during the incident, grazing the victim in the leg. The men stole the victim’s cell phone and $260 in cash, according to police.
Lt. Chris Sparks said police apprehended Carnes on Monday at the probation and parole office near the Anniston police station.
Sparks said Anniston police served Carnes’ warrant Tuesday for the robbery charge while he was in jail on unrelated felony offenses.
Jeffers was also charged Monday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking stolen identities, possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles.
Both men remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Jeffers’ bond for the other charges hadn’t been set Tuesday, according to jail staff.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Carnes and Jeffers could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, under Alabama law.