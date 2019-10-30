A judge on Wednesday set a trial date for a woman charged in 2017 with injuring her 9-month-old baby.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones scheduled the trial of Kimberly Diane McBeath, 33, of Anniston for Dec. 9 at a Wednesday afternoon hearing.
McBeath was initially charged in April 2017 with aggravated child abuse. Prosecutor Eric Snyder said at the hearing McBeath was charged after the baby was admitted to Regional Medical Center with bleeding in his brain.
Snyder said the child has since been placed with his maternal grandmother and has recovered from his injuries.
Jones also discussed the results of a blood test she previously ordered for the baby with Snyder and defense attorney Kathy Pope.
Pope asked for the test in 2018, arguing that the baby could have had a blood disorder that could have caused lots of bruising on his skin.
According to Jones, the lab results indicated the child’s blood was normal.
Jones also ordered McBeath to submit a drug test to determine if she had recently used any drugs, which she passed.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.