Two men charged with the fatal 2016 shooting of a 23-year-old Anniston man had their trials reset Friday at a hearing, days before the trials were scheduled to begin.
Albert Lawrence Edison, 25, of DeArmanville and Deanthony Reginald Miller, 23, of Eastaboga both had their trials reset to Aug. 19. Both men had been scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday.
During the hearing, Jones said their trials could begin on June 10, if defense attorneys and prosecutors are ready.
Edison and Miller were charged with murder Nov. 13, 2016, along with Meghan Ann Jones, 25, also of Eastaboga, in connection with the shooting death of Antonio Devaras Swink that morning.
Authorities told The Star in 2016 that they received a call at around 10:45 a.m. about a shooting on Smith Street in Oxford. When they got there, authorities said, they found Swink with a gunshot wound in his chest.
Swink was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 11:45 a.m.
Online court records do not indicate that a trial has been set for Jones.
An attempt Friday to contact Edison’s attorney, Mike LaPlante, for additional comment was unsuccessful. Miller’s attorney, Johnny Norton, declined to comment.
Edison and Miller remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail. Court records show Jones was released on bond in November.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Edison and Miller could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.