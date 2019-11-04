A Calhoun County jury on Monday heard opening arguments and witness testimony on the first day of the trial of a man charged in 2015 with robbing an Oxford pharmacy.
Marco Dane Acoff, 29, was initially charged with first-degree pharmacy robbery and first-degree robbery along with Corey Jerrod Curry, 29. Both men were identified as Bessemer residents at the time of their alleged crimes.
Oxford police told The Star in 2015 that Acoff and Curry entered the Quick Meds Express Pharmacy on U.S. 78 East around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 5, 2015, and forced employees at gunpoint to lie on the floor and later lock themselves in a bathroom.
Police said the man drove away with cash, employees’ personal items and prescription medication.
Defense attorneys began on Monday morning asking a panel of potential jurors several questions.
Prosecutor Sheila Field asked the panel whether they knew Acoff, his co-defendant or witnesses and attorneys associated with the case.
Several told Field they knew Acoff’s defense attorney, Doug Ghee, but none of the other names listed.
Field also asked if anyone in the panel had experienced a traumatic event. Two people said they had been robbed at gunpoint and another said she was severely injured in a car accident.
When Field asked if anyone had been a crime victim or knew one, several responded that their homes or cars had been broken into and a few said they had been victims of theft.
Ghee asked panelists if anything would keep them from reaching a fair verdict, if anyone did not accept that his client was presumed innocent until proven guilty and if everyone could keep an open mind until they have heard all the facts in the case.
Panelists did not respond to those questions.
After the jury was selected, members heard opening arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys before listening to a recording of the 911 call from the pharmacy.
In the call, a woman who identified herself as Leigh Fordham told a dispatcher the pharmacy had been robbed 30 minutes prior to the call.
Fordham said two men told her and other employees to get into the bathroom and she called 911 after they could no longer hear any noise in the store.
Jurors also heard from investigator Bobby Boozer with Oxford police, who discussed some of the evidence collected from the scene, such as zip ties, DNA swabs of the pharmacy counter and an Apple iPhone.
Boozer said forensic experts found a match for Curry’s DNA on one of the zip ties.
Curry pleaded guilty in 2016 to two first-degree robbery charges and was sentenced to life in prison. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections online roster, Curry is eligible for parole in 2025.
Acoff remained booked into the Calhoun County Jail with no bond.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine. First-degree pharmacy robbery is also a Class A felony. If convicted, Acoff would be ineligible to apply for parole, according to state law.