Three set for trial in separate Calhoun County murder cases

Local circuit judges scheduled trial dates last month for three men charged with murder within the past six years.
According to court documents, the trials are slated for February, March and April.
Randall Gaddy
Circuit Judge Debra Jones ruled Jan. 27 that Randall Skylar Gaddy, 24, of Anniston will stand trial on Feb. 24 after Gaddy wrote a handwritten letter days before requesting a speedy trial.
Gaddy was initially charged April 11, 2017, with murder after he allegedly stabbed 49-year-old Rodney Epperson to death the day before.
Police told The Star in 2017 Gaddy, who was homeless, was walking and drinking around 8:30 p.m. with Epperson, also homeless, when the two got into an argument and Gaddy stabbed him several times.
Police said Epperson then walked to a friend’s home in the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue. According to police, Epperson’s friends said he had sat down in a chair and they thought he had passed out from being drunk. Epperson’s friends called 911 around 10 p.m., police said.
Gaddy also requested in July 2017 that he be given a speedy trial, and then District Judge Chris McIntyre sent his case to a grand jury for review. The grand jury indicted Gaddy with murder shortly afterward.
Gaddy remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday with no bond set.
One of Gaddy’s defense attorneys, David Simpson, said Tuesday he looks forward to bringing the case to trial and feels confident that he’ll be able to bring certain issues in the case to light.
Benny Mitchell
Circuit Judge Brian Howell on Jan. 8 scheduled the trial of Benny Dewayne Mitchell, 57, of Ohatchee for March 9.
Ohatchee police initially charged Mitchell with murder Feb. 27, 2018, after he allegedly killed his wife, 41-year-old Misty Mitchell, sometime between that day and the day before. Authorities said then they did not know how Misty Mitchell died.
Police told The Star in 2017 the woman was found dead that day after police were called regarding a domestic dispute at the Mitchell’s home on Warrior Circle.
A grand jury indicted Mitchell with his wife’s death nearly four months later. The indictment states Mitchell asphyxiated his wife, although it does not specify how she was asphyxiated.
Mitchell was released from jail in August on a $1 million bond, according to court documents.
An attempt late Tuesday to reach Mitchell’s attorney, Charles Newman II, was not immediately successful.
Lonnie Spinks III
Circuit Judge Bud Turner on Jan. 17 set the trial of Lonnie Fred Spinks III, 38, of Hobson City for Apr. 6.
Anniston police charged Spinks June 26, 2014, with capital murder after, they said, he fatally shot 55-year-old Marlon Monroe Jones as Jones and three others drove away from him.
Police said Spinks and Jones were at a home in the 3500 block of West 14th Street shortly before midnight on June 25, 2014, when the two got into an argument.
Police said Jones and three others were driving away when Spinks shot into the car, hitting Jones in the lower back.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown pronounced Jones dead early the next morning.
Spinks was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on a $1 million bond and released on bond in August 2014, according to court documents.
A grand jury indicted Spinks with capital murder nearly four months later.
Murder and capital murder are both Class A felonies. Capital murder can result in the death penalty upon conviction, while murder is punishable by life in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.