Three more teens charged in August robbery

Anniston police arrested three more teenagers last week in connection with an August robbery.
Police charged Christian Ladarious Lawler and two 17-year-old boys, all of Anniston, each with first-degree robbery.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Lawler punched and kicked a man, shot him with a paintball gun and stole his bag with his cellphone inside around 1 p.m. Aug. 10 outside a home in the 400 block of 29th Street.
The victim did not seek medical attention, Grier said.
Anniston police charged another teenager earlier this month and another in late August with the same robbery.
Grier said he could not comment on the 17-year-old boys’ cases because they were juveniles.
Lawler and the other teenagers were each booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. As of Wednesday, none of them were listed as inmates in the jail’s online roster. Each of their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 17.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, each suspect could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.