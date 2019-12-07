Three people were shot early Saturday morning at Brother’s Bar in Jacksonville, according to police, and were being treated in a hospital.
Chief Marcus Wood said multiple people had opened fire inside the bar between 2 and 3 a.m., leaving three injured. Those victims were taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston soon after and were in stable condition, Wood said. He said police had yet to rule out that any of the injured had also been shooting.
The scene was still under investigation around 8:30 a.m., Wood said.
A video filmed by someone at the scene was posted to Facebook around 3 a.m. showing a crowd standing outside Brother’s. The video showed a police officer checking over at least one person while waiting for medical aid; that person was lying on the ground in bloodied clothes.
Asked if the shooting appeared to have been a fight or committed by someone with the intent to injure a crowd, Wood said police had “some preliminary facts” but declined to share that information.
“We’d like anyone who comes forward to share information based on what they saw, rather than what we release here,” he said.
Anyone with information can call the Police Department at 256-435-6448, Wood said, or anonymously provide info by calling Calhoun County Crimestoppers at 256-238-1414.