A Calhoun County grand jury indicted three men earlier this month after they each allegedly fatally shot different victims during the summer. Each of their indictments were filed Nov. 4.
Out of the three men, two were accused of killing an intimate partner.
All three men are set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 for arraignments. Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, the three could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Adundre Lacharles Rodgers
The grand jury indicted Adundre Lacharles Rodgers, 20, with murder and attempted murder.
Police told The Star they were called around 2:30 p.m. July 17 to a home in the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue after hearing reports of gunshots in the area.
When police arrived at the home, officers said, they found 20-year-old Amber McCall of Birmingham shot to death and another man suffering from a gunshot wound inside. They also found Rodgers there and detained him.
Police said the man told them Rodgers and McCall were arguing over Rodgers’ suspicions that McCall had been unfaithful when he pulled out a gun, shot her in the torso and shot the man in the abdomen.
The injured man was taken to Regional Medical Center.
An attempt to reach Rodgers’ defense attorney, Shaun Quinlan, on Tuesday was unsuccessful.
Rodgers remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $160,000.
Michael Anthony Brown
The grand jury indicted Michael Anthony Brown, 56, with one count of murder.
Police told The Star they were called to a home in the 100 block of West 20th Street around on the night of Aug. 2 and found the body of 43-year-old Tandra Bernice Ellington in front of the house when they arrived.
Police said Brown and Ellington had gotten into an argument around 9 p.m. and Brown pulled out a gun. Police said the two began struggling for control of the gun when it went off, striking Ellington.
Police said the two had a history of domestic violence.
Brown was arrested the next morning after he turned himself in, police said.
Brown was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $75,000. He was released on bond in September, according to court documents.
Jeremy Davon Oliver
The grand jury also filed an indictment against Jeremy Davon Oliver, 29, of Anniston for murder.
Police initially charged Oliver with murder in July after, they said, he fatally shot 29-year-old Tavosiea Thomas.
Police told The Star earlier this year Oliver and Thomas had gotten into an argument about money around 5:30 a.m. July 3 at an apartment in the 1800 block of Moore Avenue.
Police said the fight turned physical outside the apartment’s door, and the two men moved toward a nearby sidewalk before Thomas was shot.
Oliver and Thomas were both taken to a nearby hospital. Oliver was released from the hospital, while Thomas was pronounced dead at around 7:30 a.m. that day.
Oliver remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond set.