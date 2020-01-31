Three indicted by Calhoun County grand jury in separate sex abuse cases

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted three men earlier this month on sex charges after they were each arrested last fall.
Anniston police charged two of the three men, and one was charged by Oxford police. Each of the men’s alleged victims were female.
Wellborn Avenue attack
The grand jury indicted a 28-year-old Anniston man on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and domestic violence by strangulation.
Anniston police arrested the man Oct. 21 after, they said, he attacked a woman days earlier.
Police told The Star in October the man’s ex-girlfriend went to his home in the 4200 block of Wellborn Avenue early one morning to retrieve her things when the two got into an argument.
Police said the man then began choking her and sexually assaulted her before she fought him off and left the home.
Police arrested him that afternoon and booked him into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $22,500. He was released from jail on bond the day of his arrest, according to court documents.
He is set for an arraignment Feb. 20.
Domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, per state law.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.
Walnut Avenue assault
A 44-year-old Anniston man was indicted on a first-degree rape charge.
Anniston police arrested the man Oct. 9 after he allegedly violated a woman in a home days before.
Police told The Star in October the man and woman were at a home in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when the man demanded sex and she refused.
Police said the man then forced himself on her, and she reported the incident later that morning.
The man remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,300. He is set to appear in court Feb. 20.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.
Victims younger than 12
A 41-year-old Oxford man was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
Police initially charged the man Sept. 18 with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
His indictment alleged he subjected a girl younger than 12 to sexual contact and tried to engage in “deviate sexual intercourse” with her between 2011 and 2013.
The man was indicted in December on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger 12, all involving another victim.
Authorities told The Star in September the man abused that victim for years.
Attempted first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 are both also Class B felonies.
The Star typically withhold the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.