Three women were charged this month after, police said, they robbed an Oxford discount store in February.
Tatyana Aaliyah Jenkins, 19, of Anniston and Edia Monique Clark, 22, of Oxford each face a first-degree robbery charge. Ronika Desiree Wyatt, 28, of Anniston was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.
Capt. L.G. Owens said via email the two women, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, went into the Five Below at Oxford Commons at around 9 p.m. Feb. 28 and ordered two cashiers to give them money.
Owens said police identified Clark as a former Five Below employee.
According to court documents, Wyatt, who was working there at the time, helped them plan the robbery by providing detailsabout where money was located in the store and whenthey should commit the robbery.
A district manager at the Five Below declined Friday to speak about the robbery.
Owens said another employee was working at the time of the robbery, but was not involved.
According to Owens, Clark was apprehended Monday in Henrico County, Va., and was being extradited to Calhoun County on Friday. Jenkins was arrested May 17 and Wyatt was arrested the day before.
Jenkins and Wyatt were both booked into jail. Jenkins’ bond was set at $30,000 and Wyatt’s was set at $15,000. They both were released on bond the days they were arrested, according to court documents.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Clark and Jenkins could face life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery is a Class B felony, meaning Wyatt could be sentenced to two decades in prison and ordered to pay up to $30,000 if convicted.