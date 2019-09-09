Anniston police charged two men and a teenager from the city Friday after they allegedly committed unrelated offenses.
Police charged Douglas Anthony Blake Houck, 28, with domestic violence by strangulation after he allegedly choked a woman that day.
Houck was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Houck was released from jail Saturday on bond, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 for a preliminary hearing.
Emmanuel Serrano, 16, was charged with shooting into an occupied building.
According to Serrano’s arrest warrant, he shot into a home in the 400 block of West 45th Street while a female victim was inside.
Serrano was booked into jail, also with bond set at $15,000. Jail staff said he was released from jail the same day. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept 30 for a preliminary hearing.
Police also charged Joshua Steven Sullivan, 25, with second-degree domestic violence. Sullivan’s warrant stated he injured a woman with a BB gun on May 1.
Sullivan was booked into the jail, where he remained Monday, also with bond set at $15,000. He is also set for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Attempts to reach police for more information on the three arrests were unsuccessful.
Domestic violence by strangulation, shooting into an occupied building and second-degree domestic violence are all Class B felonies, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction, according to state law.