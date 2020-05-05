Three charged in separate assault cases in Anniston

Anniston police charged three people within the past two weeks after each reportedly attacked someone in separate cases.
As of Tuesday, all three remained in the Calhoun County Jail.
Attack on police officer
Police charged Clarissa McKenzie Linden, 43, of Anniston on Saturday with second-degree assault and several minor violations.
According to Linden’s arrest warrants, she went to a public place in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on Saturday while intoxicated and hit a man in the chest. Linden allegedly refused to cooperate with an officer and kicked him in the face, injuring him.
Linden was booked in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $9,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4.
Woman pushed down
Police also charged Ricky Lavon Swink, 45, of Anniston on April 29 with second-degree assault.
Court documents allege Swink injured a woman on April 12 by pushing her down.
Swink was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. His preliminary hearing is set for May 28.
Man shot, injured
Christopher Tyrell Lee, 23, of Ragland was charged by Anniston police with first-degree assault.
Lee was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000.
Attempts to reach Anniston police for more information about all three assaults were unsuccessful.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.