The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit made three felony drug arrests in March. One arrest is connected to a recent incident and two arrests stem from 2015, according to court documents.
Kevin Bruce Gann, 39, of Jacksonville was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of felony drug possession and two misdemeanors. Gann was charged Friday with trafficking marijuana and another misdemeanor.
According major crimes unit leader Allen George, Gann dealt more than 8 pounds of marijuana March 28 from his home on the 200 block of Macon Avenue Southeast. Gann was also allegedly found Thursday with meth, oxycodone, acetaminophen, clonazepam, a firearm, a glass pipe and a digital scale with residue.
George said officers were en route to execute a search warrant at Gann’s house when they recognized his car driving several blocks away, pulled him over and arrested him.
When officers searched his home, George said, they discovered the drugs.
George credited Jacksonville police with helping the major crimes unit with making the traffic stop, taking Gann to jail and searching the house.
Lisa Heath McCleary, 51, of Weaver, was charged March 26 with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Her arrest warrant alleges that she dealt oxycodone July 7, 2015 from her home on the 1300 block of Russell Drive.
Michael Gardner Boone, 28, of Anniston, was charged March 18 with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
His arrest warrant states that he dealt meth July 8, 2015 from an address on the 2600 block of Noble Street in Anniston.
Gann remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $303,000 for those two charges. McCleary was released Thursday on a recognizance bond, and Boone was released on the day of his arrest on a $15,000 bond.
Gann, McCleary and Boone are each slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. April 29.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, Gann could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, meaning Boone and McCleary could each be sentenced to two decades in prison and owe a maximum of $30,000 in fines.