Three captured after police chase in Oxford

Police took three people into custody Thursday after, they said, they were led on a chase through the Oxford area.
Capt. L.G. Owens with Oxford police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle around 11 a.m. traveling west on Interstate 20, but the driver refused to stop.
Around 30 minutes later, Owens said, officers caught the suspects on Brimer Road, off Choccolocco Road.
Owens said no one was injured in the chase. Police discovered the car had been reported as stolen in another state, he said.
Owens said Thursday afternoon he didn’t know the names of the suspects, but that one was a juvenile.