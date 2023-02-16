 Skip to main content
Three arrested in kidnapping, attempted murder case in Anniston

An Anniston man was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted before escaping his captors early Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to law enforcement with the Anniston Police Department, a Black male called 911 in the predawn hours Wednesday after being abducted from the 400 block of West 29th Street in Anniston.

