Police arrested a Talladega man Friday and charged him in the robbery of an Oxford hotel in March.
Brandon Shakur Gaston, 25, was charged with first-degree robbery. Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens said Gaston was arrested around 2 p.m. in Jefferson County.
Gaston is the third person charged in connection with the robbery. Jacoby Rashad Hardy, 24, and Emily Katherine Hardy, 26, both of Munford, were arrested April 3 and each also charged with first-degree robbery.
Owens told The Star earlier this month that Emily Hardy walked into the Red Roof Inn on Elm Street around 10:30 p.m. March 31 and asked about the price of a room.
After she left, police said, two men walked in the hotel and demanded money. One of the men, who was armed with a crowbar, jumped behind the front counter and took money from a cash register, police said.
Owens said the clerk told police that she saw the men get into a car driven by Emily Hardy and leave with an undisclosed amount of money.
Gaston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000, Owens said. On Tuesday, Gaston was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
First degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Gaston could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.