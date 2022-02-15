The officer with an ‘Edge’ – new Heflin K-9 hits the ground running

HEFLIN – The police department’s newest officer made his first bust before even settling into his new Cleburne County home.
That new officer is named Edge, a 4-year-old canine full of spunk and speed, ready to serve and protect just like those human officers with whom he works.
Edge will be the partner of Officer Danny Turner, who only last month tragically lost his longtime K-9 partner Beni in the line of duty during a traffic stop.
“I wasn’t going to handle another dog at that point,” Turner said. “I’ve been handling dogs for 25 years. That one took a lot out of me. It’s hard to lose a partner like that. I remember the night and the days after losing Beni I was thinking, ‘I’m done.’ It hurts too bad. I don’t want to do it anymore.”
Fate stepped in only a few days later when the dog unit leader for the Jackson County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office called.
Turner is the operations director for iK9, a dog training facility in Fort McClellan, and had donated Edge to that agency just last year.
Edge was introduced to his new Florida family last May by newly elected Sheriff Donnie Edenfield, who made Edge one of two K-9s brought on board as part of a new narcotics detection unit.
“When I left Edge there last year, I told them he was my favorite dog at the training center and if I didn’t have ‘my buddy’ [Beni], I would take this dog,” Turner said.
When that call came in for Turner from Jackson County last month, Turner had been unaware the Jackson County dog unit leader had retired leaving that department without a dog handler.
“The person who called said she didn’t see anyone they were going to promote to handle this dog and he needs a handler,” Turner recalled. “Then she asked, ‘Do you need a dog?’
“I had thought if all those pieces fell into place, I would handle Edge,” he said. “All those pieces fell into place pretty quick. The sheriff and the captain down there knew the relationship Edge and I already had.”
Turner picked up Edge on Jan. 14, aware of a K-9 certification program that was available on that day.
“We drove four or five hours down there, picked him up and drove four or five hours back,” Turner said. “When we rolled in, they were still doing certifications. We hit the ground and got out of the car. We had trained before when he was at iK9. We knew each other. He was excited and passed the certification process.”
Officially certified as an officer, Edge was to have been taken by his old acquaintance and new partner to a new home for some rest and relaxation before he fully began his service to the citizens of Heflin.
That was the plan, anyway. That service started a little sooner than expected.
“Right after certification, we were coming through Anniston and I saw one of my guys on the side of the road,” Turner said. “I pulled over and got out to talk to him, and he told me he wished he had a dog. The guy in this car just denied consent [for a vehicle search].”
“I said, ‘Hey. We just got certified,’ so we deployed Edge,” Turner said. “He alerted to the vehicle on the driver’s side and the driver had three bags of methamphetamine in his boot.”
“We had just driven from Florida, went through certification and were just trying to get home,” Turner said with a laugh. “I saw one of my guys needed a dog, and I had one that was good to go. You can’t make that up.”
Turner said being able to retrieve Edge back from Florida as his new partner when he did “was a blessing the way it came about.”
“Edge really was my favorite dog here when he was here in training and he got a lot of special attention,” Turner said, adding Edge has already gotten some attention from a local class of day care students for whom he gave a barking demonstration.
Plans are for Edge to get some different kinds of attention from lawbreakers he finds along the highways along with Turner.
“He fits right in with everybody here and I was already thinking about who could become our new K-9 handler,” Turner said. “But, Edge and I already have an established relationship.”