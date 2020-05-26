Texas man sentenced to 20 years for 2017 manslaughter

A judge sentenced a Texas man to two decades in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones on Thursday sentenced Tavarrius Breon Lucas, 26, of Dallas to 20 years in prison and ordered him to pay $1,482 in restitution.
Lucas pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March, reducing his charge from murder through a plea agreement.
Before then, his trial had been scheduled for March 9, and his attorney, Chris Albert, argued in a hearing that he’d acted in self-defense.
Lucas was initially charged with murder in November 2017 after he shot and killed 28-year-old Terry Lamont Elston at a party in Hobson City.
Deputies told The Star in 2017 they were called to a home on Bradford Street, where they found Elston dead from a gunshot wound in his torso. Witnesses said Lucas and Elston had been arguing and identified Lucas as the shooter.
Lucas remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday awaiting transfer to a state prison. An attempt to reach Albert for additional comment was unsuccessful.