Texas man seeks immunity in fatal 2017 shooting

A Texas man charged in a fatal 2017 shooting claimed last week that he acted in self defense and asked that a judge grant him immunity.
Defense attorney Chris Albert filed a motion Jan. 1 on behalf of his client, Tavarrius Breon Lucas, 26, of Dallas. According to Albert, the victim was the “initial aggressor” in the shooting.
Lucas was charged shortly after midnight on Nov. 12, 2017, with murder in the death of 28-year-old Terry Lamont Elston as well. At the time of the incident, Lucas was also living in Hobson City.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies told The Star in 2017 that Lucas and Elston were at a birthday party at a home on Bradford Street hours before when they got into an argument that led to the shooting.
Deputies arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found Elston lying dead from a gunshot wound outside the home.
Albert wrote in the motion that Elston had behaved aggressively with several people at the party before confronting Lucas.
According to Albert, several people said they heard Elston say he was going to his car to get his gun and saw him walking in the direction of his car and returning with what appeared to be a revolver in his waistband.
Albert said Elston hit Lucas at least twice in the face during the confrontation. Then, Albert said, it appeared to Lucas that Elston was trying to take out the gun and point it at him.
An attempt Monday to reach Albert for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Lucas was initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $100,000. He was freed on bond days after his arrest, but arrested again in February 2018 when deputies charged him with attempting to elude law enforcement.
Lucas remained in jail Monday with his bond revoked on the murder charge.
Lucas is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 for a hearing to determine whether he will be granted immunity and his charge will be dismissed.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Lucas could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.