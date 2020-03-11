Texas man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 shooting

A Texas man pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter after he was charged in the fatal 2017 shooting of a Hobson City man.
Tavarrius Breon Lucas, 26, was initially charged with murder, but that was reduced to manslaughter through a plea agreement Lucas signed Friday.
Judge Debra Jones handed down a 20-year sentence to Lucas, and a hearing on whether he will spend part of that sentence on probation is set for April 16.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lucas in November 2017 after he reportedly shot and killed 28-year-old Terry Lamont Elston.
Deputies told The Star in 2017 they had been called to a home on Bradford Street in Hobson City after someone reported gunshots from there. Deputies said they found Elston dead from a gunshot wound to his torso after they arrived.
Witnesses identified Lucas as the shooter and said he and Elston had been arguing before Elston was killed.
Lucas said at a hearing in January that Elston had hit him several times and lunged at him with his hand in his waistband, as if reaching for a gun. Lucas said he, believing Elston had a gun, shot him in self-defense.
Lucas remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail. Lucas’ defense attorney, Chris Albert, declined to comment.