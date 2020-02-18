Testimony begins in resentencing of 1998 killer of Hardee’s manager

A judge began hearing arguments and witness testimony Monday to determine whether a man convicted of killing a woman in 1998 at a fast food restaurant should be granted parole.
The attorneys of Gregory Renard Wynn, 38, have requested that Circuit Judge Brian Howell resentence him to life in prison with the possibility parole due to a 2012 Supreme Court ruling on the severity of sentences for young offenders.
Wynn’s defense attorneys argued at a previous hearing that a judge should determine Wynn’s ability to be rehabilitated and that he should be granted the possibility of parole.
Wynn was 17 when he was charged with capital murder nearly a week after 33-year-old Denise Carpenter Bliss was found beaten to death in the freezer of a Hardee’s on McClellan Boulevard, where she worked as a manager.
A jury in 1999 found Wynn guilty of four counts of capital murder and he was sentenced to death. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled sentencing defendants who were juveniles at the time of their offense to death was unconstitutional, and Wynn was resentenced in 2006 to life without parole.
James Houts, a prosecutor with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, argued that his actions before, during and after Bliss’ death indicated he could not be rehabilitated.
Houts said Wynn had prepared for the crime by getting a mask and gloves, telling others of his intent to rob the Hardee’s and trying to get a ride to the restaurant. Wynn had previously worked at Hardee’s, but had been fired before the incident.
When Wynn killed Bliss, Houts said, he beat her at least 40 times with a trash-crushing implement and the wooden handle of a “squeegee,” rendering her face unrecognizable, before dragging her into the freezer and leaving her to die. According to Houts, Bliss died around 30 minutes after she was beaten.
Afterward, Houts said, Wynn bragged about killing Bliss, even going as far as to write a rap song about the incident. Wynn also reportedly used some of the money he stole from Hardee’s to buy a necklace and hat from the Quintard Mall.
Houts said Wynn repeatedly denied killing Bliss when questioned by police.
“Wynn had the ability to understand and appreciate risks and consequences,” Houts said.
While in prison, Houts said, Wynn has had disciplinary actions taken against him several times for things like fighting, insubordination and having a cell phone.
“Greg Wynn has not even begun the process of rehabilitation,” Houts said. “He has never once shown remorse or asked for forgiveness from the family.”
Patrick Mulvaney, one of Wynn’s attorneys from the Southern Center for Human Rights, said Wynn is “better than the worst thing he did as a teenager.”
Mulvaney didn’t deny that Wynn had gotten several infractions in prison, but said he’d still managed to accomplish some very positive things during his incarceration.
Shortly after Wynn was transferred from death row at the Holman Correctional Facility to the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, Mulvaney said, he took the GED exam.
Mulvaney said Wynn scored well in several areas, but failed the math portion, so he enrolled in a study course and passed the exam the next time he took it.
Mulvaney said Wynn has participated in numerous classes and programs geared toward personal growth, gotten involved in the prison’s Father’s Day program, organized an event where an author spoke to inmates and had some artwork featured in an out-of-state gallery.
Mulvaney said Wynn also worked his way into the prison’s “character and faith” dormitory, which houses well-behaved inmates.
Growing up, Mulvaney said, Wynn had been kind and caring, and he won a regional science competition at 14 when he and two other students designed a magnetic wheelchair for a classmate.
Mulvaney said Wynn had dropped out of school, begun abusing drugs and alcohol, been fired from several jobs and been charged with several juvenile offenses and a burglary in the three years before the murder.
Tena King, Bliss’ best friend, told Howell the two were inseparable, sharing everything from clothes to their deepest secrets.
“Were were close, and so much like family that she’s buried in a burial plot with my family,” King said.
King said she last spoke to Bliss the evening before she died. King said Bliss told her she planned to leave work early and became concerned when she saw Bliss’ car in the Hardee’s parking lot, but did not stop.
“No one will ever understand the guilt that I live with,” King said.
Diane Harden, the grandmother of Bliss’ son, called the aftermath of Bliss’ death “a nightmare there is no waking up from.”
Harden showed Howell photos of Bliss and her son, who was not yet two years old at the time, and said Bliss loved him deeply.
“Denise had so much she wanted to teach and share with him,” Harden said. “She was so excited to plan his second birthday party, one she wouldn’t be able to attend.”
Many of Bliss’ friends and family, who took up nearly four rows in the courtroom, cried as Harden spoke.
Wayne Willis, the mayor of Weaver and a former Anniston police investigator, said he was the lead investigator in the murder case.
Houts showed Willis a video of his interview with Wynn after the murder. The video shows Willis tell Wynn there is evidence linking him to the murder and Wynn repeatedly deny killing Bliss. The video shows Wynn calling his stepfather, Ronald Williams, to tell him he’s been accused of the murder.
The video also shows Willis trying to make Wynn look at photos from the crime scene and Wynn refusing. The video ends with Wynn’s arrest. Willis said he never showed any remorse.
Howell heard from Emmitt Sparkman, an corrections expert who defense attorneys hired to review Wynn’s prison records and interview him. Sparkman said Wynn has worked to improve himself, despite being held in Donaldson, which has a higher level of violence than most prisons.
Jeff Lee with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles office in Anniston reviewed Wynn’s juvenile records with attorneys. A captain at Donaldson also reviewed at least 20 disciplinary reports filed on Wynn since 2000.