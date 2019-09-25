Authorities charged a tenth man Wednesday morning in connection with a series of alleged rapes on or near Jacksonville State University’s campus this year.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit Investigator Jay Harrington said the man turned himself in around 10:30 a.m. and was charged with second-degree rape, but declined to give additional information about the man. He said he was not sure where the alleged crime took place.
Authorities charged a Jacksonville man Wednesday with sodomizing a second underage victim in connection with a series of alleged rapes at or near Jacksonville State University in recent months.
At around 11 a.m., the man did not appear as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
Five men were charged in connection to the case Sept. 17 and four more were charged the next day. Eight of those men were also charged with second-degree rape involving the same victim and one was charged with second-degree sodomy involving a second victim.
JSU administrators on Sept. 12 sent an email to students notifying them that a criminal investigation was underway involving a non-student coming onto campus and contacting students “be electronic means.” The email also urged students to be wary of who they talk to via social media.
JSU attorney Sam Monk later said the email was in response to the rape allegations and said students were not under any risk.
It is unknown how many of the defendants are Jacksonville State University students.
One of the defendant’s attorneys, Bill Broome, said the first victim, a 15-year-old girl, told defendants she was 19. He said she also presented herself as 19 through the use of a fake university ID and through social media platforms such as Facebook and Tinder. A Facebook page under the victim’s name lists her as a JSU student.
Harrington said Tuesday all men charged and the remaining men who have active warrants have been cooperative with police. Harrington said he expects all warrants related to the case will be served soon.
Harrington previously told The Star the rapes were initially reported to Jacksonville police, who passed the case to the major crimes unit.
According to JSU’s online crime log, some incidents took place between Jan. 1 and Sept. 3 on campus at Dixon Hall, Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall and in the Rowe Hall parking lot and off campus on Mountain Street.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, under state law.