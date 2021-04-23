Teenage rape suspect’s case sent to grand jury

A judge on Thursday sent the came of a teenager charged with multiple sex crimes to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
The 17-year-old boy opted to waive his preliminary hearing after he was charged in February with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy.
According to his arrest warrants, the teenager raped at least one girl younger than 12 between March 2020 and May 2020. Court documents do not specify the number of victims involved.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $90,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest.
As a condition of his bond, the teenager was placed on GPS monitoring and house arrest, but can go to his job at a fast food restaurant on McClellan Boulevard.
An attempt late Thursday afternoon to reach his attorney, Chad Lewis, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the teenager could face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.