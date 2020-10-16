Talladega man sends sex cases to grand jury

A Talladega man on Thursday sent his case to a grand jury for review.
The 20-year-old man opted that afternoon to waive his right to a preliminary hearing in District Judge Randy Moeller’s courtroom. He was charged Sept. 29 with enticing a child for immoral purposes and two counts of interference with custody.
According to the man’s arrest warrants, he enticed a child on Sept. 24 to an address on Honeysuckle Trail in Anniston with the intent to have sexual contact with her.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington said the man had previously been charged with second-degree rape involving a young teenage girl, but continued to see the victim afterwards.
The man remained Friday in Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $57,500. Prosecutors recently filed to revoke his bond from the previous rape charge.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Enticing a child for immoral purposes and interference with custody are both Class C felonies, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.