Talladega man charged with domestic violence

Anniston police charged a Talladega man Sunday after he reportedly trespassed in a woman's apartment.
Police charged Branon Ladarius Wilson, 23, on Sunday with second-degree domestic violence and third-degree criminal trespassing.
According to Wilson’s arrest warrant, he unlawfully entered a woman’s Elm Street apartment with plans to commit criminal mischief.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Anniston police for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Wilson was booked into jail with bond set at $15,500. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.