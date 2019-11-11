Police charged a Talladega man last week after he allegedly sexually abused a victim for nearly two years and made plans to deal methamphetamine nearly a decade later.
Oxford police charged the 34-year-old man with first-degree sodomy and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
According to his arrest warrants, the man “engaged in deviate sexual intercourse,” with a girl younger than 12 between January 2009 and December 2010.
The man also allegedly planned to deal meth between April 2018 and June 2018 in an “undisclosed location” in Oxford.
An attempt to reach Oxford police for additional details was unsuccessful.
The man remained in jail Monday with bond set at $75,000 for the two charges. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the names of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even after the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names od victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades and up to a $30,000 fine.