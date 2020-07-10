Sylacauga man charged with drug trafficking at Calhoun County Jail

Deputies charged a Sylacauga man Monday after they reportedly caught him trying to swallow a bag of the drug known as ecstasy the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Tony Ray Rogers, 24, with trafficking the drug, also known by the acronym MDMA.
According to Rogers’ arrest warrant, he was found with at least 28 grams of MDMA on Sunday. The warrant alleged he was caught with the drugs at the address of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Calhoun County Jail.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Anniston police had charged him with two misdemeanors Sunday evening.
When Rogers was being booked into jail around 8:30 p.m., Wade said, jail staff found him trying to swallow a bag, slightly larger than a golf ball, which they later discovered contained 38 grams of MDMA.
“Officers had to wrestle it out of his mouth,” Rogers said.
Anniston police took him to a nearby hospital to make sure he hadn’t swallowed any of the drugs, Wade said.
Rogers remained Friday in jail with bond set at $30,800. His next court date is scheduled for July 30.
Trafficking MDMA is a Class A felony. If convicted, Rogers could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.