Anniston police and firefighters Monday were investigating a fire on a vacant property Sunday morning.
Capt. Brandon Connell with the Anniston Fire Department said firefighters received a call shortly before 10 a.m. about a fire on the 1300 block of Leyden Street.
Connell said the fire started between a camper and a storage building. According to Connell, the camper is uninhabitable as a result of the fire, and the storage building had minor damage on its roof.
Connell described the fire as “suspicious by nature,” because firefighters could not find a natural cause for it.
“Where it was started, there was no power and no storms,” Connell said.
Anniston police Sgt. Kyle Price said the fire could have been caused by a homeless person staying on the property.
Price said Monday police are investigating the fire as arson and have identified a suspect, but have made no arrests.
If anyone is arrested in connection with the fire, Price said, they could be charged with second-degree arson or trespassing.
Second-degree arson is a Class B felony, which can result in a two decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.