Suspect is sought following shooting death of Anniston man Saturday

Anniston man was killed in a shooting at the 900 block of Woodland Court Saturday approximately 1 p.m.
Officers and investigators arrived at the scene to find Christum D. Trammell, 33, lying on the roadway, Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins said in a press release. Trammell, who had been shot, was later transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he died.
Anniston police are searching for Keaton Foster Lawson, 22, of Anniston, in connection with the shooting. Lawson is considered armed and dangerous.
There have been no updates on the whereabouts of Lawson, and the search was ongoing as of Tuesday morning, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles.
“The crime was witnessed by several family members,” Bowles said. “The shooting stemmed from a family dispute. We urge Mr. Lawson to turn himself in.”
Bowles urged the public to call him personally with any information regarding Lawson’s whereabouts at 256-238-1800. However, Bowles stressed that if anyone should encounter Lawson, “should not approach him.”
Hawkins said in the press release that those who have information regarding the case could also call the Anniston Police Department at 256-240-4000 or Investigator Trammell at 808-436-3511.