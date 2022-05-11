Suspect charged in stabbing at RV park

An Anniston man was stabbed last week after an altercation at Country Court RV park turned violent, officials say.
Approximately 5 p.m. May 5, uniformed officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at the RV park off U.S. 78, according to Anniston police Investigator Tim Suits. When they arrived, police found the victim bleeding, and called for an investigative team.
The victim told officers that there had been a dispute between him and another person at the RV park. An argument ensued and the other person attacked him with “a box cutter or a knife,” Suits said.
The suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, is being charged with assault in the first degree, Suits said.
The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released the following day.