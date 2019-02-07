Anniston police charged a Talladega man Wednesday in the alleged robbery of a Wellborn restaurant nearly two weeks ago.
Jonathan Darrell Moten, 32, was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree auto theft.
According to police investigator Chris Sparks, a man walked into the Hardee’s on Alabama 202 after 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, demanded cash at gunpoint from the register before leaving the restaurant on foot. Sparks said no one was injured during the robbery.
Sparks said police later identified the man, who was wearing a long dark wig, as Moten.
Sparks said Anniston police went to Talladega to search for Moten and found him at an address on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday morning with the help of the Talladega County Drug Task Force. Sparks said Moten was found with a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen Monday.
Moten was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. According to state law, Moten could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if convicted.