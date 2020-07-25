Suspect charged in death of Oxford man

An Oxford man is dead after being shot in a domestic dispute late Friday night in Oxford, according to police, and a woman is charged with murder.
Maurice Bryant, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at a residence at 3366 U.S. 78 W., said Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens.
Teenya Heard, 41, of Oxford has been charged with murder and was in Calhoun County Jail on Saturday, with bond set at $100,000, according to Owens.
Police responded to the shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving two 911 calls, one from the suspect, who said a man had been shot, Owens said. Heard and Bryant were both at a party in Anniston on Stephens Avenue and had gotten into an argument, after which Bryant followed Heard to her home in Oxford, Owens said.
Police said Heard fired a single gunshot through her windshield, striking Bryant, who was approaching her vehicle.
Owens said the investigation is ongoing and a court date has been set for Aug. 13.