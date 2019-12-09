Four people were injured in a shooting at the Smoking Moose in Anniston early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Anniston police Investigator Kyle Price said Monday that two men, both in their 20s, argued around 2 a.m. Sunday morning inside the bar before opening fire on one another. Both men were shot, along with two bystanders, Price said.
“They’re all stable; none of the injuries were life-threatening,” Price said.
Price said police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video; the shooters have been identified and interviewed, but Price declined to provide details about them, as the suspects have not yet been charged. Price also declined to offer details about the victims.
“They’re innocent in all this,” he explained.