A Birmingham man remained in the Calhoun County Jail Monday morning after, police said, he fatally shot his girlfriend and injured a man Sunday afternoon.
Anniston police charged Adundre Lacharles Rodgers, 20, with murder and first-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said police were called around 2:30 p.m. about shots fired at a home in the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue.
When they got to the home, Price said, police found the body of Rodgers’ 20-year-old girlfriend and found a 42-year-old man who lived at the home injured from a gunshot wound. They also found and detained Rodgers.
After speaking with Rodgers and the injured man, Price said, police were able to determine that Rodgers and his girlfriend were arguing when he drew a gun and shot her in the upper torso.
Price said Rodgers also shot the injured man in the abdomen. The man was taken to Regional Medical Center. Price said Monday morning the man was still receiving treatment for his injuries.
Because police have struggled to find and notify Rodgers’ girlfriends’ family of her death, Price declined to release her name.
Murder is a Class A felony. Rodgers could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if he is convicted, under state law.