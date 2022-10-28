 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Summit in Oxford focuses on safe driving for teens

tipsy teens

Two students from Sand Rock High School, Seth Holland, left, and Caiden Bullard, practice walking with impaired vision during a Teen Driving Safety Summit at the Oxford Civic Center on Thursday.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — More than 200 student leaders from nine high schools in north Alabama assembled at Oxford Civic Center Thursday to hear firsthand stories of the permanent pain that can result from carelessness behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The Teen Driving Safety Summit presented safety principles featured in the URKEYS2DRV (Your Keys to Drive) program to students representing schools in Calhoun, Cleburne, St. Clair, Talladega and Jefferson counties.