State’s witness in murder trial backtracks on initial statements from 2015

After an argumentative day, both the state and defense attorneys rested their cases Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of Anthony Tyrone Jackson, charged in the 2015 killing of Ronald Young.
The third day of trial got a little heated as a witness for the state walked back his previous statements. Devoderick English, who was forcedto testify in the state’s case against Jackson, was brought into Calhoun County Judge Bud Turner’s courtroom clad in county jail orange and white stripes. He’d been arrested to ensure he would appear in court.
English answered each of Assistant District Attorney Dave Johnston’s questions with either an elaborate and evasive answer, or said he didn’t remember statements he’d previously given investigators in 2015 after the killing.
English told investigators that he'd seen the defendant and the decedent speaking in an argumentative or “bickering” manner outside the club the night of incident, Jan. 24, 2015.He said Jackson had “grabbed” Young or put his hands on him in some type of way, and Young told him “you don't know me like that.” English walked back his statements on the stand, saying he never said they were arguing, and never said he saw Jackson put his hands on Young in a harmful manner.
English spoke in an agitated and anxious manner in the stand Wednesday while under questioning.
“I’m so god - - - - nervous,” English said.
Judge Turner tried calming the witness, saying, “I don't think anybody is going after you. Just sit tight.”
The state presented to the court video evidence of English's 2015 testimony.
In addition to English's testimony, the court heard the testimony of Joshua Powers, the then-Anniston police investigator who took the witness’s initial interview. Powers testified that he also conducted Jackson’s initial interview on the date of the incident. He said that during the interview, Jackson gave a description of the clothing he was wearing at the club and described the jacket that had been found with Young’s blood on it.
When confronted with photographs of the jacket in the initial interview, Jackson reportedly asked what was all over it, according to Powers. He said once Jackson learned that the jacket had blood on the sleeve, his demeanor changed and he “immediately began trying to distance himself from the jacket,” claiming that maybe he had left it somewhere.
The state’s attorneys told the court that the jacket was an expensive brand, valued at more than $100. Powers said when he asked Jackson why he would have left a high dollar item behind, Jackson said he was drunk.
Shortly after being confronted with the jacket, Jackson reportedly said, “I am not telling you the truth, but what I told you is all I can tell you,” according to Powers.
After that statement, Powers filed for a warrant for Jackson’s arrest on a charge of hindering the investigation, and then he was officially labeled a suspect in the case.
The entire interview with Jackson cannot be corroborated, however, as Powers failed to save the video file before it was automatically deleted from the system on which it had been recorded. This important investigative tool, Powers said during his testimony Wednesday, would be forever lost in what he called a “low point in his career.”
During cross examination of Powers, defense attorney Shelby Scott asked Powers how many homicide investigations he had under his belt before this case. Powers said none. Jackson’s case was his first.
Powers admitted during Scott’s questioning that his investigation into Jackson had not shed light on a potential motive. He also claimed to rule out other potential suspects through DNA. However, DNA evidence presented to the court showed there was not enough to make a comparable match and rule anyone else in or out.
The court also heard testimony from the club owner, Willis Martin, of Anniston.
Martin said he'd found the victim’s car running with the door open unattended earlier in the evening, but didn't think it was that concerning as management had similar situations happen at the club before — where a patron left their vehicle on in the parking lot and left with someone else to go to another bar.
Martin said he and the other staff members had searched for Young, but it wasn't until he was locking up when his cousin, who was helping him lock up, pointed his car lights in the direction of Martin's car and caught a glimpse of something behind it.
Young's body was found lying on the ground behind Martin’s car, according to Martin. He said if it weren't for the fact that he'd known him for a long time, he wouldn't have been able to identify Young due to the state he was in. The victim had been stabbed 135-150 times according to official testimony. Photos of the deceased were shown to the jury.
Martin testified to the court that he and his security assistant used a hand-held detector to check each patron for potential weapons, and said he'd scanned Jackson that night. He did not have any weapons on him.
Closing arguments in the case are expected to begin Thursday.