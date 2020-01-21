State charges two Anniston men with sending child porn

State authorities charged two Anniston men Friday after they allegedly sent and kept several pornographic images of children over the past several months.
The State Bureau of Investigation charged a 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old man each with two counts of dissemination of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.
According to their warrants, the two men were found Friday with obscene images of children younger than 17.
Court documents allege that the 47-year-old man on Nov. 14 disseminated two explicit video files, one of which depicted girls who appeared younger than 10 and another that depicted girls who appeared younger than 6.
The 42-year-old man disseminated video files portraying girls who appeared younger than 12 between Sept. 2 and Oct. 4.
It was unclear whether the men acted together or sent any images to each other. Attempts to reach SBI agents for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Both men were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Tuesday. The 47-year-old man’s bond was set at $45,000 while the 42-year-old was charged with a parole violation and remains held without bond.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges or dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Dissemination of child pornography is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.