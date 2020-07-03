Six fell victim to local homicides halfway through 2020

The news came as a shock to Bryan Stone, of Sebastopol, Calif. It had been years since he’d spoken to his old friend, Nicola Fantei, and there was more than 1,000 miles between the two, but he was still deeply saddened by Fantei’s death.
Fantei was one of six people in Calhoun and Cleburne counties who did not make it halfway through 2020 because of a homicide. The 58-year-old man had been stabbed, police said, in the Leighton Avenue apartment where he was found.
As of Thursday, Calhoun and Cleburne counties had six combined homicide cases around the middle of the year — five in Calhoun County and one in Cleburne County. At the beginning of July 2019, there had been four homicides so far that year, a number that police then said indicated overall crime rates were dropping.
Of the six homicide cases, five have been resolved. Anniston police were working as of Thursday to make an arrest in the January shooting death of 18-year-old Jumar Sims, the city’s first homicide of the year.
Stone said he and Fantei first met as art majors at Jacksonville State University. They were always in the same design and painting classes at JSU, Stone said.
It was an unlikely friendship, Stone said. When they met, Stone was in his early 20s and Fantei was in his 40s. While Fantei was an international student from Italy, Stone said, he grew up in Coldwater.
But, Stone said, Fantei enjoyed helping people. He said Fantei would pay him to do yard work at his house. Because Stone is colorblind, he said, Fantei helped him figure out what part of the color spectrum he could and couldn’t discern.
“He was a really good guy. He was a good friend,” Stone said. “He was hardheaded, a little bit stubborn, but it made him a good artist.”
Experts earlier this year predicted a rise in domestic crimes such as domestic violence and child abuse, and related homicides, as a result of the quarantines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although there was a domestic-violence-related homicide at the beginning of March, Capt. Nick Bowles with Anniston police said crime in the city dropped by about 50 percent during the pandemic. After things began to reopen, he said, crime began to rise back up to normal.
Bowles said homicides aren’t like robberies or burglaries, in that they don’t spike or wane seasonally. Because there are so many motivations behind murder — such as drugs, money and relationships — he said, there’s no way to forecast them.
“Some murders are crimes of passion, a robbery gone bad, someone shooting at someone wanting to scare them,” Bowles said.
Stone remembered Fantei as a “renaissance man,” a former scuba instructor, racecar driver and restaurateur from Italy.
Stone said he and Fantei had grown apart over the years, something he regrets now. Stone moved across the country after graduation. Because the political climate had become increasingly polarized over the past few years, Stone said, they eventually de-friended each other on Facebook.
“It’s too bad,” Stone said. “I would have liked to have known where he stood on current events.”
Here’s a look at the homicides that fell in the first half of 2020:
- Eighteen-year-old Jumar Sims of Talladega was fatally shot Jan. 8 in a car on the north end of Anniston’s Noble Street. Anniston police announced in a Facebook post they had found Sims’ body in a white Nissan Altima. According to eyewitness accounts, the shooting happened between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. that evening. Police canvassed the area the next morning in search of the gun used to kill Sims, but were unsuccessful. As of Wednesday, police had arrested no suspects in Sims’ death.
- Anniston police found 29-year-old Quonisha Royal early on March 20 lying outside of her Constantine Homes apartment, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police detained Tomekia Wilson, 28, at the scene and questioned her. An ambulance took Royal to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she died around 2 a.m. that day. Royal was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where she remained until June 26, when she was released on bond.
- Dustyn Tyler Qualls died May 10 from a gunshot wound at his Borden Springs home in Cleburne County. Adam Downs, Cleburne County coroner, said Qualls was found dead in his bed around 1 p.m. Ethan River Scott Nichols, 18, of Piedmont turned himself in to Piedmont police, who detained him until Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies arrested him. Nichols remained Wednesday in the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $150,000.
- Anniston police were called on May 22 to the intersection of Gurnee Avenue and 31st Street, where they found the body of 21-year-old Marques Hardnett lying near the road. Authorities said Hardnett was found with several gunshot wounds. Police charged Jonah Woodgett, 22, of Talladega with his murder later that day. Woodgett was released from Calhoun County Jail on bond May 29, a week after his arrest. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
- Nicola Fantei was found dead on the evening of June 11. Authorities told The Star in June the 58-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. Anniston police charged Hunter Kimberly, 21, with his murder the next day. As of Thursday, Kimberly remained in Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
- Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies found 62-year-old Jerry Brown dead June 14 at his DeArmanville home. Deputies said the 61-year-old man and Susan Raney, 54, got into an argument that turned physical when Raney’s son, Jeffrey Raney, 28, shot and killed Brown. Deputies said Susan Raney initially claimed she had killed Brown, but deputies determined Jeffrey Raney was responsible. Jeffrey Raney was charged with Brown’s murder and Susan Raney was charged with hindering prosecution that day. As of Thursday, Jeffrey Raney remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday.