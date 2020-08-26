Six defendants waive preliminary hearings in burglary case

A judge on Monday sent the cases of six relatives charged in an Anniston burglary to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
The following people, each charged with first-degree burglary, opted Monday afternoon to waive their preliminary hearings.
Lakaiser Coleman Bell, 44
Aijhanae Tanesha Billingsley, 18
Sheddrecus Coleman, 21
Tyquavious Demons Dontrell Coleman, 22
Shadreka Coleman Matthews, 41
Zykeria Tenise Renee Young, 18
Anniston police charged each of them on Aug. 11. Sgt. Randy Grier said officers found and arrested some of them at various locations while others turned themselves in.
Grier said the six broke into a woman’s Elm Street home shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 3, held a woman and her juvenile daughter at gunpoint and demanded she tell them the whereabouts of her brother, who had been involved in a domestic dispute a short time earlier.
Grier said Sheddrecus Coleman also punched the woman’s daughter. As the group left the home, Grier said, Sheddrecus Coleman also approached the woman’s fiance in a nearby vehicle, hit him with a pistol and shot into his car as he drove away.
The woman’s fiance drove to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
Bill Broome, the defense attorney of Tyquavious Coleman, said Wednesday his client was the “least culpable” person involved, if he was involved at all.
Attempts Wednesday morning to reach the attorneys of the other defendants for additional comment were unsuccessful.
All six were booked into the Calhoun County Jail and released on bond Aug. 11, the day they were all arrested.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, each defendant could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.