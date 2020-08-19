Six charged, one sought in domestic incident and burglary

Police charged six people and were seeking another after a domestic incident that was immediately followed by a burglary in Anniston earlier this month.
Anniston police charged the following people on Aug. 11:
Lakaiser Coleman Bell, 44, Anniston, first-degree burglary
Aijhanae Tanesha Billingsley, 18, first-degree burglary
Sheddrecus Coleman, 21, Anniston, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle
Tyquavious Demons Dontrell Coleman, 22, Anniston, first-degree burglary
Shadreka Coleman Matthews, 41, Anniston, first-degree burglary
Zykeria Tenise Renee Young, 18, Anniston, first-degree burglary
Sgt. Randy Grier said a man broke into a woman’s Elm Street home shortly after midnight Aug. 3, hit her several times and broke her cell phone and the windshield of her car before leaving.
Police have since issued a warrant for the man’s arrest, Grier said.
Within an hour, Grier said, six of the woman’s relatives — Bell, Billingsley, Sheddrecus Coleman, Tyquavious Coleman, Matthews and Young — broke into the home of the man’s sister and held her and her juvenile daughter at gunpoint.
Grier said the six demanded to know the man’s whereabouts and threatened them while Sheddrecus Coleman punched the daughter.
When they left, Grier said, Sheddrecus Coleman approached the sister’s fiance, who was nearby in his car, and hit him with a pistol. Grier said Coleman shot into the fiance’s car as he drove away.
According to Grier, the fiance drove to Regional Medical Center for treatment; the sister and her daughter did not receive medical care.
Grier said some of the six were arrested at various locations, while others turned themselves in.
The six were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, with bond set at $30,000 each for the burglary charges. According to court records, all six were released on bond Aug. 11, the day of their arrests.
All six are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Aug. 24.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, the six could each face a life sentence in prison and owe a maximum fine of $60,000.
First-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle are both Class B felonies, each punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.