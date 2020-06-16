Sheriff says two teens to be charged in Weaver High vandalism

Authorities planned to arrest two teens Tuesday after, they said, Weaver High School faculty found the school vandalized Monday morning.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies planned to charge a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy with third-degree arson and third-degree burglary.
Wade said deputies reviewed security footage, and it appeared the two boys broke into the school around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wade on Monday said deputies found that someone had tried to set the basketball court in the school’s “small gym” on fire, but it wouldn’t light.
Deputies also found “vulgar” statements on a dry-erase board in the larger gym and that items had been stolen from the concession stand.
Wade said the mother of one of the boys knew he had been in the area around the time of the break-in and questioned her son, who confessed to his involvement.
The mother called deputies, and the boy gave a statement to them, Wade said.
He said the county’s juvenile court will determine whether they will be released to their parents or held at the Coosa Valley Regional Detention Center.