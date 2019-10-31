Authorities charged a Georgia man Wednesday after he allegedly stole thousands of pounds of steel from an Oxford business in February.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested Teteraran Teshon Thompson, 39, of Conyers, Ga., and charged him with cargo theft, according to a news release sent Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Matthew Wade wrote in the release that Thompson used a maroon truck on Feb. 15 to steal a trailer loaded with 37,000 pounds of steel from Fab Arc Steel Supply in Oxford. According to Wade, the steel was valued at $50,000 and the trailer was valued at $25,000.
Wade said deputies worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to identify Thompson and connect him with the theft.
Wade said two other, similar thefts took place at Fab Arc in February, but deputies were unable to find enough evidence to charge anyone with those thefts.
Thompson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $20,000. He was released from jail on bond Wednesday, the day of his arrest, according to jail staff.
Cargo theft is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.