Sheriff’s department receives ‘bomb threat’ scare

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb scare Friday evening when several of the county jail’s dispatchers heard the word “bomb” when a visitor to their office might actually have said “bone” instead.

According to CCSO Lt. Falon Hurst, a man suffering from “emotional problems” entered the waiting area late Friday afternoon demanding to speak to a sheriff’s deputy.

Douglas Simpson

