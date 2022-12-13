Sheriff’s department receives ‘bomb threat’ scare

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb scare Friday evening when several of the county jail’s dispatchers heard the word “bomb” when a visitor to their office might actually have said “bone” instead.
According to CCSO Lt. Falon Hurst, a man suffering from “emotional problems” entered the waiting area late Friday afternoon demanding to speak to a sheriff’s deputy.
“He was pretty irate when he walked in the door,” Hurst said.
The man, identified as Douglas Simpson, 55, of Jacksonville, was visibly upset, and when asked what he needed to speak with a deputy about, he became “very angry” and cursed at the dispatchers, Hurst said.
When the dispatchers pressed him again, “He hollered that he had a bomb,” Hurst said.
The dispatchers began to panic as Simpson continued to argue with them. Moments later, Simpson asked if the dispatchers wanted to “see it,” Hurst said. He then pulled a dog bone from his pocket and threw it in the pass-through tray.
The dispatchers notified the jail and implemented bomb threat procedures as Simpson continued to curse and yell at them until deputies arrived and detained him.
“It’s confusing because maybe he said the word bone, but there were four people, maybe five people on dispatch that were all confident he said bomb,” Hurst said.
Simpson was arrested and charged with obstruction of government operations for interrupting the jail, the dispatchers and the deputies.
“We gave him the benefit of the doubt instead of arresting him for terroristic threats which would have been a much more serious charge had he confidently said the word bomb,” Hurst said.
Hurst said that the county’s mental health officer was notified as Simpson was obviously struggling with mental issues.
“The deputies could tell he was having some sort of mental issues. He’s kind of all over the map. He says that he found this bone in the woods somewhere,” Hurst said.
“The law kind of leaves us hanging with mental people. A lot of times jail is not the best place for them but it’s the safest,” he said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.