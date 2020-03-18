Sheriff: Possum Trot woman shoots teenage girl

Authorities charged a Calhoun County woman Tuesday after she allegedly tried to kill a teenager the night before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Amanda Nicole McElroy, 35, with attempted murder and five counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said McElroy’s younger daughter had used racial slurs against a group of teenagers and McElroy had told them to come to her home on Possom Trot Road near Piedmont.
When the teenagers pulled up in her driveway, Wade said, she fired at them with an AR-15, striking a 17-year-old girl in the buttocks.
Wade said McElroy then called deputies and told them the teenagers had shot at her and a bullet grazed her teenage son before she returned fire. He said deputies interviewed her son, who told them she had lied about the teenagers shooting at her.
According to Wade, the teenagers drove to Jacksonville and approached a Jacksonville police officer, who called an ambulance for the girl.
McElroy remained in jail Wednesday with bond set at $105,000. She is set to appear in court March 18 for a preliminary hearing.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, McElroy could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.