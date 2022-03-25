Sheriff Office finds potentially illegal drugs at bait shop in Alexandria

A number of police patrol cars were parked in front of TG’s Bait Shop in Alexandria Thursday as the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for illegal synthetic drugs, according to officials.
After making purchases during an investigation at the shop, investigators found sufficient probable cause to file for a search warrant, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade. That search was executed Thursday, at which point synthetic drugs were found and confiscated inside the bait shop, which is located off of Alabama 144 in Alexandria.
Wade said the shop had recently come under new ownership and that soon after the new owners moved in, he began receiving tips that the shop was selling illegal substances.
“I know stores sell this kind of stuff around, but it’s very confusing on what's legal and illegal,” Wade said. “These boxes were marked ‘sold as illegal drugs.’ So whether they are or not, they were packaged as such.”
Wade said this was not marijuana, and that the chemical makeup of the synthetic types are unknown — making it very dangerous. He said just because the product is labeled as THC or marijuana, does not mean that it is.
“There have been numerous reports of people killing themselves after using synthetics —it’s very dangerous stuff,” Wade said.
The amount confiscated from the bait shop was not given. Wade said he did not have those numbers yet — only that “We took all they had.”
No arrests had been made as of Thursday, according to Wade. The substances confiscated will be sent off for testing, and if illegal substances are found, the shop owner will be held liable and arrested, Wade said.