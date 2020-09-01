Sheriff: More than $200,000 in stolen property found at Anniston man’s home

An Anniston man faced numerous theft and drug trafficking charges on Tuesday after authorities said they found more than $200,000 worth of stolen property at his home that morning.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies arrested Mitchell Tanner Cranford, 32, at his home on Mountain Wood Trail this morning after a string of reported thefts in the area.
As of Tuesday morning, Wade said, Cranford was charged with obstructing governmental operations and faced numerous charges of receiving stolen property as well as a trafficking marijuana charge from several agencies.
Wade said the owner of an excavation company on Gladden Lane in Alexandria called him Sunday to report seeing a suspicious man driving a white Chevrolet truck at his business.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, Wade said, Cranford was caught on video surveillance stealing a trailer from an address on Seventh Street.
Several hours later, he said, someone reported to Ohatchee police that a skid steer had been stolen from an address on Mudd Street.
Wade said deputies and Ohatchee police worked together to find a possible location for the skid steer.
When they arrived at Cranford’s home, he said, they found the skid steer, several utility trailers, a boat, a backhoe, a motorcycle, a jet ski and a lawnmower. They also found three pounds of marijuana, suboxone and guns in a safe inside the home, Wade said.
While they were searching Cranford’s home, another car pulled up and immediately tried to turn around, but hit a tree.
Wade said deputies searched the driver’s car and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns, also resulting in his arrest.
Wade credited Crandford’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen items to “good police work,” and thanked Ohatchee police chief Jason Oden for his help.
“Hopefully, we’ve disrupted Cranford’s stealing, because it looked like he was stealing every day,” Wade said.