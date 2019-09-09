A Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy was being treated at a local hospital this morning, and an Ohatchee man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly running over the deputy with a truck, according to the sheriff.
The man, Fred Barksdale, 35, was being treated for gunshot wounds at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Wade said two deputies and an Ohatchee police officer arrived around 5 a.m. at Barksdale’s home on Mudd Street to serve several warrants, but were unable to find him.
Wade said the deputies and officer encountered a dog, who led them down a trail behind the house, where they found Barksdale sitting in his truck.
When they tried to arrest Barksdale, Wade said, he ran over one of the deputies, dragging him under the truck.
“The only thing that saved his life was that Fred Barksdale hit a tree that he couldn’t get over,” Wade said.
According to Wade, the other deputy and the Ohatchee officer fired shots Barksdale.
Wade said the injured deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, while Barksdale was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Both are expected to recover from their injuries, Wade said.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If charged and convicted, Barksdale could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
This story will be updated.