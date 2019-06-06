Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were investigating Thursday after, they said, a man was found shot to death in a mobile home near Oxford.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies received calls around noon Thursday about a shooting near the intersection of Lewis Drive and Lott Drive.
When deputies arrived, Wade said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Lott Drive and took him to a Birmingham hospital. Wade said deputies then found a man shot to death in a mobile home on Lewis Drive.
Wade said the dead man was from South Carolina, and is believed to have come to Oxford on Wednesday. Wade said deputies later found a small amount of drugs in his rental car.
According to Wade, the injured man was found with an ID that listed his address in California.
“It’s really strange what’s going on,” Wade said. “It’s not local people who got into a fight or an argument.”
When deputies searched the home, Wade said, it didn’t appear to be lived in.
“There’s not much inside of it,” Wade said. “It appears to be a meeting spot or a stash house.”
Prior to deputies’ arrival, Wade said, neighbors told them they saw one person run out of the home and another leave in a white car. Wade said deputies were working to identify and locate the person in the white car.
Wade said around 4:45 p.m. deputies had identified the victims but declined to release their names and no arrests had been made.
Deputies in uniform and in plain clothes were looking around the scene that afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., the entrance to Lewis Drive had been marked off by crime-scene tape, and deputies were looking through a dumpster.