Sheriff: Jailer gave drugs to inmates

A former Calhoun County Jail corrections officer was charged Tuesday after he allegedly gave drugs to inmates.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged De’anthony Marquese Shears, 21, of Talladega with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies had suspected for weeks that Shears was giving methamphetamine and tobacco to inmates. When deputies confronted Shears, Wade said, he admitted to distributing the drugs.
Wade said Shears did not admit to receiving any type of payment for the drugs, and did not say why he did it.
Wade said this is the sixth corrections officer deputies have arrested since October 2016. He said the incident isn’t a reflection of the Sheriff’s Office, but of Shears’ character.
“We’re not ever proud of this, but you can’t work for me and be like this,” Wade said. “We do not cover this type of thing up.”
Shears was booked into jail with no bond set. Wade said officials were working Tuesday afternoon to set his bond and schedule a date for his preliminary hearing.
Second-degree promoting prison contraband is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.